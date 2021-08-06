 Skip to main content

MCI Onehealth to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI" or the "Company") (TSX:DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference from August 10 to 12, 2021. The conference will be delivered virtually.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowksi, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting the Company on August 12th at 3:00 PM ET (noon PT) in Track 13.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings. To register or to set up a meeting, please contact your Canaccord representative directly.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 400 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI's current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 155

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 158


