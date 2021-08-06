New to The Street TV Announces Its 5 Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Saturday, August 7, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 4:30 PM ET.



New to The Street's TV line-up features the following 5-Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TNXP) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO

2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC:AITX) interview with Steven Reinharz, CEO.

3) RushNet, Inc.'s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTC:RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd's. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5) First Graphene Ltd.'s (OTCQB:FGPHF) interview with Mr. Michael Bell, CEO.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO, Seth Lederman, talks to New To The StreetTV about their Company's pharmaceutical products, and he leads a further in-depth discussion about their development and FDA phase 3 trial on its Fibromyalgia drug. Mr. Lederman talks about the importance of ‘HOW' their Fibromyalgia drug helps patients sleep better without pain.

New to the Street TV show interviews Mr. Steven Reinharz, CEO at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:AITX) who talks to viewers about the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc . (RAD). He gives very detailed description of its AI-driven security analytical product, ROSA 180 (Responsive Observation Security Agent). Mr. Reinharz provides numerous real use applications and its successful roll-outs as a less expensive and efficient security solution for a number of industries.

Ashely Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc.'s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTC:RSHN) joins the New to The Street show. Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.'s. ( heliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate tests for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN's business model and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

Once again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) who gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an international acclaimed expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company's successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . Alain reminds the viewers that GlobeX Data NEVER sells data to third-parties. He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients' business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

New to The Street welcomes to the show Mr. Michael Bell, CEO, First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF). Mr. Bell explains the Company's operations and graphene products. He talks about PureGRAPH® as being recognized as a world leading graphene product brand. Mr. Bell continues the interview with a discussion about their graphene production, mining tonnage projections, and the newly adoption of graphene in a variety of products used worldwide.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP):

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 developments for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com .

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC:AITX):

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

About HeliosDx (RushNet, Inc) (OTC:RSHN):

heliosDX (OTC:RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big tech's hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) (ASX: FGR):

First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) (ASX: FGR) is the leading supplier of high-performing, graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, elastomers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage. PureGRAPH® Range of Products PureGRAPH® graphene powders are available in tonnage volumes with lateral platelet sizes of 50μm, 20μm, 10μm and 5μm. The products are high performing additives, characterized by their high quality and ease of use. First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed on the OTC MARKETS (OTCQB:FGPHF) and on the Australia Stock Exchange (ASX:FGR).

