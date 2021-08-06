LAWSUIT FILED: Zymergen Inc. Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) for securities laws violations. Investors who purchased shares between April 20, 2021 and August 4, 2021 and have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/zymergen .



What is this all about?

Zymergen went public about four months ago and on August 3, 2021 after the market closed, admitted that sales of its only product, Hyaline, are struggling, a major target for future business is not panning out, and its CEO is stepping aside. Zymergen' s stock price plunged by 70% in after-hours trading that day.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Zymergen between April 20, 2021 and August 4, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 4, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

