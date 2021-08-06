Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Schedule

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following virtual investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2021:



August 10: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference 1:15 pm ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 1: Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 13: Citi 2021 Global Tech Conference 11:20 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.



About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com



