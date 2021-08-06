Three UK Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Provide Consumers with Next-Generation Digital Experiences and 5G Services

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Three UK, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, that expands the two companies' collaboration in the business-to-business (B2B) domain to the consumer sector.



Under a managed services engagement and leveraging the business processes and functionality of its digital transformation at Three Ireland and B2B project at Three UK with a new, cloud-based omnichannel digital business system, Amdocs will empower Three UK to drive business growth, increase time-to-market agility, launch eSIM-enabled devices, and introduce operational efficiencies for existing and emerging services, including 5G, for its individual subscribers.

"Three UK's customers are already using the UK's fastest 5G network and we need an IT system that allows our business to exceed the expectations of our customers," said David Hennessy, CTO of Three UK and Three Ireland. "Working with Amdocs, our staff and customers will benefit from an end-to-end omnichannel digital business system that will enable us to offer competitive, disruptive offers to deliver the experience our customers want and need."

"As the pace of modernization accelerates, Three UK understands the importance of consolidating systems to deliver a fully optimized customer experience," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Three UK as they seek to maximize the customer experience."

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

