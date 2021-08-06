3D Orthopedic Scanning System Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Pune, India, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D orthopedic scanning system market is projected to reach remarkable heights on account of the increasing number of patients who need to undergo the scanning process. 3D orthopedic scanning helps to develop and design different customizations in the development of footwear, investigate other medical discomfort related to the bones, or other body parts. An upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "3D Orthopedic Scanning System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Scanning Systems, Consumables, Accessories, Others), By Applications (Orthopedics, Dental, Spine, ENT, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, ASCs, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" provides a detailed analysis of the market and its growth prospects.

Most of the businesses today are facing rough waters owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdown by various governments has forced a majority of industries to temporarily shut down. Some others who are able to manage operating within the four walls of their homes are barely able to manage meagre revenue. The healthcare sector is facing shortage of medical devices and facilities owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.





Prominent Industry Developments of the Market for 3D Orthopedic Scanning System Include:

November 2019 – The launch of Eosedge was announced by EOS Imaging with high resolution image quality and low dose radiations. This new product will help to treat musculoskeletal imaging examinations.

November 2019 – A new product called Conduit Interbody Platform was launched by DePuy Synthes. The 3D printing system uses cellular titanium technology that is specially designed for spinal fusion surgery and for treating degenerative spine diseases.





Increasing Prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to various diseases especially of the bones and muscles are propelling the need for orthopedic procedures, thereby augmenting the global 3D orthopedic scanning system market growth. In addition to this, the rising patient pool for scanning and the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures are also adding a boost to the overall market in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as radiation exposure, lack of skilled professionals, and product recall cases may cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the long run. This, coupled with the strict regulations imposed by the governments on reducing the overall cost may also hamper the market in the long run.

Nevertheless, the implementation of latest technologies such as high-resolution 3D scan systems, manual and automatic scanning modes, and robotics, are likely to create new growth opportunities to the market for 3D orthopedic scanning system in the coming years.





North America Dominated Market with Highest Number of Surgeries

Region-wise, the global 3D orthopedic scanning system market is widespread into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. These regions are further categorized on the basis of nations. Amongst these, North America held the largest 3D orthopedic scanning system market share on account of the increasing number of surgeries and heavy investment in the healthcare sector. This, coupled with the rapid adoption of latest technologies will also help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit significant growth in the forecast period on account of the rising geriatric population, growing healthcare and medical infrastructure, and increasing number of research activities.





Detailed Segmentation of the Market Include:



The global market for 3D orthopedic scanning systems is categorized on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography, On the basis of type, the market is classified into scanning systems, consumables, accessories, and others.

The scanning systems segment is further classified into displays, scanners, and cameras. With respect to applications, the market is grouped into ENT, Spine, Dental, Orthopedics, and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized as hospitals, ASC's, specialty clinics, and others.





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





