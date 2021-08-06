 Skip to main content

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2021 4:25am   Comments
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME – CORRECTION

August 6, 2021

This is a restatement of the announcement published at 18:33 on August 2, 2021.

Although the earlier announcement advised under point 4 that the transaction was a disposal of shares, the aggregated information in the same section erroneously stated that the trade related to a purchase.

All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected announcement is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Average) £14.56
Volume 5,000
Total £72,812.65
Aggregated information:
Trade was undertaken in batches

 
  Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4
Volume 282 383 428 647
Price £14.52 £14.55 £14.56 £14.59
Total £4,094.64 £5,572.65 £6,231.68 £9,439.73
         
  Batch 5 Batch 6 Batch 7 Batch 8
Volume 419 464 696 200
Price £14.60 £14.62 £14.53 £14.50
Total £6,117.40 £6,783.68 £10,112.88 £2,900.00
         
  Batch 9 Batch 10 Batch 11  
Volume 198 204 1079  
Price £14.54 £14.51 £14.57  
Total £2,878.92 £2,960.04 £15,721.03  
         


Date of Transaction July 30, 2021
Place of Transaction London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


