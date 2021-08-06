 Skip to main content

Futu to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 31, 2021

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2021 4:03am   Comments
HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on August 31, 2021.

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6176557. It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed. When requested to submit a participant conference ID, please enter the number "6176557".

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcodes and unique registrant IDs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

A telephone replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, September 8, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
Passcode: 6176557

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com

 


