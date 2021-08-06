SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zymergen, Inc. - ZY

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zymergen, Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Zymergen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around April 22, 2021, Zymergen sold approximately 16.3 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $31.00 per share, raising nearly $505 million in new capital. Then, on August 3, 2021, Zymergen provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. Zymergen claimed that it recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections. As a result, the Company no longer expects product revenue in 2021 and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022. Additionally, the Company announced the resignation of Josh Hoffman as Chief Executive Officer and a board member, effective immediately.

Following this news, Zymergen's stock price fell $26.58 per share, or 76.31%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021.

