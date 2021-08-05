Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("WFS") (TSX:WPRT, NASDAQ:WPRT) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Record revenue of $84.7 million, up 135% compared to the same period in 2020 and a sequential increase of 11% compared to Q1 2021, due to the continued recovery of sales volumes in our independent aftermarket ("IAM") and light-duty original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") businesses as well as continued growth in our heavy-duty OEM business.

Acquisition of Stako sp. z.o.o ("Stako") closed May 30, 2021 to further support the energy transition to cleaner fuels, for a total purchase price of $7.1 million, with a gain on the purchase of $5.9 million recorded in the second quarter 2021.

Net income of $17.2 million and net income per share of $0.11 mainly due to the gain from the acquisition of Stako, increased gross margin, higher income from Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture ("CWI"), a $2.3 million foreign exchange gain and an $8.9 million tax recovery recognized for a COVID-19 tax relief ruling from the government of Italy during the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.2 million.

Marketed public offering completed June 8, 2021, raising gross proceeds of $115.1 million, to be used primarily to expand and automate production capacity of our high-pressure direct injection ("HPDI") products to meet growing customer demand, and to fund additional development activities.

Announced a collaboration with Tupy and AVL List GmbH to develop a highly efficient hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy goods transportation.

"The second quarter of 2021 was another record revenue quarter for Westport Fuel Systems. We saw a substantial recovery in our independent aftermarket and light-duty OEM businesses relative to the same period last year. This is despite the ongoing challenges of the global semiconductor shortage currently affecting the automotive industry. Fleet operators continue to advance carbon-reduction commitments through the purchase of HPDI 2.0 equipped trucks fueled with renewable gas. In doing so, they continue to realize operating cost savings from a product capable of meeting fleets' most demanding performance requirements.

The outlook for our business is strong, underpinned by strong regulatory tailwinds and continued growth of LNG infrastructure in Europe, with further growth and recognition of bio–LNG as a clean, affordable fuel. In China, support for expanding the adoption of natural gas transportation solutions continues, evidenced in the government's five-year plan published earlier this year.

Development work on our hydrogen HPDI solution is advancing. Hydrogen with HPDI is expected to offer game-changing advantages for OEMs and suppliers, allowing them to leverage existing supply chains and engine production capabilities, while reducing the concerns of supplying and recycling precious and rare earth metals. The need for cleaner transportation solutions has never been more pressing, and our gaseous fuel solutions save our customers money while reducing their carbon footprint."

David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

2Q21 Continuing Operations

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Over /

(Under)

% Over /

(Under)

% 2Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 Revenues $ 84.7 $ 36.0 135 % $ 161.1 $ 103.2 56 % Gross Margin(2) 15.7 12.2 29 % 28.7 16.5 74 % Gross Margin % 19 % 34 % — 18 % 16 % — Operating Expenses 19.4 10.5 86 % 40.6 34.6 17 % Income from Investments Accounted for by the Equity Method(1) 8.1 4.1 95 % 14.6 9.5 54 % Net Income (Loss) $ 17.2 $ 3.0 475 % $ 14.1 $ (12.3 ) 454 % Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.02 448 % $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) (100 ) % EBITDA(3) $ 13.9 $ 9.2 51 % $ 15.8 $ (1.9 ) (932 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 6.2 $ 6.2 — % $ 8.9 $ 2.6 242 %

(1) This includes income primarily from our Cummins Westport Inc. ("CWI") and Minda Westport Technologies Limited joint ventures.

(2) Includes a $7.7 million insurance recovery in 2Q20 and a net $2.3 million charge in 1H20 for field service campaign concerning a Pressure Relief Device.

(3) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to GAAP and NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES for the reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures and limitations on the use of such measures.

Revenues in 2Q21 increased 135% to $84.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, resulting from the recovery from the impact of COVID-19 across all of our businesses.

WFS reported a net income of $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $3.0 million for the same quarter last year. The $14.2 million increase in earnings was driven primarily from higher sales volumes in the current period, $3.7 million increased in earnings from CWI, a $5.9 million purchase gain recorded in the connection with the acquisition of Stako, an $8.9 million tax recovery recognized for a COVID-19 tax relief ruling from the government of Italy. After the completion of the marketed public offering on June 8, 2021, cash and cash equivalents increased by $101.0 million to $160.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $59.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

WFS generated $6.2 million Adjusted EBITDA during 2Q21 compared to $6.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period in 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 included a $7.7 million insurance recovery. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.7 million mainly due to higher sales as we continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and our business continues to grow as we serve global markets with clean, affordable solutions.

Segment Information

SEGMENT RESULTS Three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenue Operating

income (loss) Depreciation

&

amortization Equity

income (loss) OEM $ 53.1 $ (3.4 ) $ 2.0 $ 0.1 IAM 31.6 1.1 1.6 — Corporate — (1.4 ) 0.1 8.0 CWI - 50% 45.1 8.9 — — Total segment 129.8 5.2 3.7 8.1 Less: CWI - 50% (45.1 ) (8.9 ) — — Total Consolidated $ 84.7 $ (3.7 ) $ 3.7 $ 8.1





SEGMENT RESULTS Three months ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Operating

income (loss) Depreciation

&

amortization Equity

income (loss) OEM $ 19.1 $ 1.1 $ 2.1 $ (0.1 ) IAM 16.9 (1.2 ) 1.2 — Corporate — 1.8 0.1 4.2 CWI - 50% 33.2 5.3 — — Total segment 69.2 7.0 3.4 4.1 Less: CWI - 50% (33.2 ) (5.3 ) — — Total Consolidated $ 36.0 $ 1.7 $ 3.4 $ 4.1

Original Equipment Manufacturer Segment

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $53.1 million and $95.8 million, respectively, compared with $19.1 million and $53.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Revenue for the OEM business segment increased by $34.0 million and $42.4 million, respectively. The increase during the current quarter was mainly due to the recovery of light-duty OEM sales volumes, an increase in sales volumes of HPDI product and higher engineering service revenue during the current quarter. The impact of COVID-19 was significant in the prior year period, which was impacted by plant shutdowns combined with lower light-duty OEM sales to German and Russian OEMs. We expect to see continued growth in the heavy-duty business and improvements in the light-duty OEM business in the second half of the year.

Independent Aftermarket Segment

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, was $31.6 million and $65.3 million, respectively, compared with $16.9 million and $49.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Revenue for the IAM business segment increased by $14.7 million and $15.5 million, respectively, mainly due to the recovery of sales volumes during the current quarter as compared to the COVID-19 related shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Continued improvement in the market demand for our aftermarket products is expected in the second half of the year, but our revenue outlook is tempered by the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors which could impact our IAM business.

CUMMINS WESTPORT INC.

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the Cummins Westport Inc. ("CWI") joint venture, was $90.2 million and $172.5 million, compared to $66.4 million and $143.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Unit sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, were 2,005 and 3,878 compared to 1,352 and 2,865 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in unit sales in the three months ended June 30, 2021, is a result of a return to normal operating conditions following disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. The six months ended June 30, 2021 unit sales were higher compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the impact of OEM factory shutdowns in April and May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parts revenue for CWI increased to $28.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Parts revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was consistent compared to the prior-year period.

CUMMINS WESTPORT HIGHLIGHTS Over /

(Under)

% Over /

(Under)

% ($ in millions, except unit amounts) 2Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 Units 2,005 1,352 48 % 3,878 2,865 35 % Revenue $ 90.2 $ 66.4 36 % $ 172.5 $ 143.1 21 % Gross Margin 22.3 18.2 23 % 43.4 39.8 9 % Gross Margin % 25 % 27 % — 25 % 28 % — Operating Expenses 4.5 7.5 (40 ) % 8.4 15.7 (47 ) % Operating Income $ 17.8 $ 10.7 67 % $ 34.9 $ 24.1 45 % WFS 50% Interest 7.9 4.2 89 % 14.4 9.5 51 %

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements

GAAP and NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management reviews the operational progress of its business units and investment programs over successive periods through the analysis of net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before income taxes adjusted for interest expense (net), depreciation and amortization. Westport Fuel Systems defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA from continuing operations excluding expenses for stock-based compensation, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and non-cash and other adjustments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a long-term indicator of operational performance since it ties closely to the business units' ability to generate sustained cash flow and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes the company's share of income from joint ventures.

The terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and are not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the company's operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statement of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Among other things, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the company's actual cash expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures differently than Westport Fuel Systems, limiting their usefulness as comparative tools. The company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

GAAP & NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions) 2Q20



3Q20



4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Three months ended Net income (loss) $ 3.0 $ 0.8 $ 4.1 $ (3.1 ) $ 17.2 Income tax expense (recovery) 1.6 (0.6 ) 1.2 0.3 (8.1 ) Interest expense, net 1.2 1.3 4.0 1.2 1.1 Depreciation and amortization 3.4 3.4 3.8 3.5 3.7 EBITDA 9.2 4.9 13.1 1.9 13.9 Stock based compensation 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.5 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3.6 ) (2.3 ) (5.3 ) 0.7 (2.3 ) Asset impairment — 0.5 — — — Bargain purchase gain — — — — (5.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.2 $ 4.0 $ 8.1 $ 2.7 $ 6.2

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts)

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) $ 160,711 $ 64,262 Accounts receivable 92,656 90,467 Inventories 69,687 51,402 Prepaid expenses 7,974 11,767 Short-term investment 10,983 — Total current assets 342,011 217,898 Long-term investments 3,288 13,954 Property, plant and equipment 59,931 57,507 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,820 27,962 Intangible assets 10,331 11,784 Deferred income tax assets 12,017 2,140 Goodwill 3,287 3,397 Other long-term assets 11,584 11,621 Total assets $ 474,269 $ 346,263 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 97,057 $ 84,599 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,731 4,476 Short-term debt 12,225 23,445 Current portion of long-term debt 17,303 16,302 Current portion of long-term royalty payable 5,657 7,451 Current portion of warranty liability 11,375 10,749 Total current liabilities 148,348 147,022 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,871 23,486 Long-term debt 39,554 45,651 Long-term royalty payable 3,944 8,591 Warranty liability 7,536 8,187 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,459 3,250 Other long-term liabilities 6,340 6,017 Total liabilities 236,052 242,204 Shareholders' equity: Share capital: Unlimited common and preferred shares, no par value 168,801,162 (2020 - 144,069,972) common shares issued and outstanding 1,238,856 1,115,092 Other equity instruments 7,773 7,671 Additional paid in capital 11,516 11,516 Accumulated deficit (991,590 ) (1,005,679 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,338 ) (24,541 ) Total shareholders' equity 238,217 104,059 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 474,269 $ 346,263

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 84,701 $ 35,964 $ 161,144 $ 103,187 Cost of revenue and expenses: Cost of revenue 68,958 23,775 132,384 86,723 Research and development 7,500 4,090 14,212 9,890 General and administrative 9,233 6,109 18,523 12,741 Sales and marketing 3,721 2,378 6,652 5,703 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,333 ) (3,626 ) (1,602 ) 3,269 Depreciation and amortization 1,454 1,511 2,964 3,007 Gain on sale of assets (146 ) — (146 ) — 88,387 34,237 172,987 121,333 Income (loss) from operations (3,686 ) 1,727 (11,843 ) (18,146 ) Income from investments accounted for by the equity method 8,063 4,121 14,640 9,488 Interest on long-term debt and accretion on royalty payable (1,308 ) (1,467 ) (3,057 ) (3,019 ) Bargain purchase gain from acquisition 5,856 — 5,856 — Interest and other income, net of bank charges 183 174 730 259 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,108 4,555 6,326 (11,418 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (8,121 ) 1,565 (7,763 ) 881 Net income (loss) for the period 17,229 2,990 14,089 (12,299 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (1,643 ) (633 ) (3,797 ) (464 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 15,586 $ 2,357 $ 10,292 $ (12,763 ) Income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 153,149,575 136,564,290 150,154,552 136,496,757 Diluted 156,791,634 146,323,733 153,796,611 136,496,757

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) for the period $ 17,229 $ 2,990 $ 14,089 $ (12,299 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation and amortization 3,703 3,402 7,176 6,771 Stock-based compensation expense 539 617 623 1,241 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,333 ) (3,626 ) (1,602 ) 3,269 Deferred income tax (9,485 ) 1,458 (9,675 ) (683 ) Income from investments accounted for by the equity method (8,063 ) (4,121 ) (14,640 ) (9,488 ) Interest on long-term debt and accretion on royalty payable 1,308 1,467 3,057 3,019 Change in inventory write-downs to net realizable value 124 381 322 64 Bargain purchase gain from acquisition (5,856 ) — (5,856 ) — Change in bad debt expense (74 ) 214 (26 ) 252 Gain on sale of assets (146 ) — (146 ) — Net cash from (used) before working capital changes (3,054 ) 2,782 (6,678 ) (7,854 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable (11,839 ) 4,042 (5,042 ) 4,618 Inventories (5,068 ) (4,329 ) (11,943 ) (8,056 ) Prepaid and other assets 2,514 (919 ) 6,356 (1,559 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,584 (9,623 ) 10,241 (16,820 ) Deferred revenue (3,953 ) (471 ) (3,953 ) 1,030 Warranty liability (907 ) (534 ) (287 ) 9,781 Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations (8,723 ) (9,052 ) (11,306 ) (18,860 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,200 ) (1,562 ) (2,862 ) (3,186 ) Sale of short-term investments, net 284 — 600 — Acquisition, net of acquired cash (5,948 ) — (5,948 ) — Dividends received from joint ventures 6,395 3,420 14,273 9,243 Net cash from investing activities of continuing operations (469 ) 1,858 6,063 6,057 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Payments under short and long-term facilities (16,194 ) (7,176 ) (39,415 ) (18,893 ) Drawings on operating lines of credit and long-term facilities 21,393 10,996 25,998 22,066 Payment of royalty payable (7,451 ) (5,948 ) (7,451 ) (5,948 ) Proceeds from share issuance, net 107,922 — 120,727 — Net cash from (used in) financing activities 105,670 (2,128 ) 99,859 (2,775 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 4,487 (842 ) 1,833 (1,506 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,965 (10,164 ) 96,449 (17,084 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period (including restricted cash) 59,746 39,092 64,262 46,012 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (including restricted cash) $ 160,711 $ 28,928 $ 160,711 $ 28,928



