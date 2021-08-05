 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 05, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Share:

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:40 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic's website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com