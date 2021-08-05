OpSec Introduces Clare Miller, Head of OpSec Global Business Relationships

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, Inc., the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Clare Miller to lead OpSec's Global Business Relationships group.

OpSec's Business Relations Group was established to drive strategic relationships across platforms, marketplaces, ISPs, industry bodies, law enforcement agencies, and other global stakeholders. The group is also deeply involved in managing, monitoring, and improving enforcement and compliance activities across industries. Miller and the OpSec Global Business Relations Team working with our global industry partners will be involved in establishing and promoting an industry and legislative policy framework that will help further industry opinions and positions against nefarious actors.

Clare joined OpSec in 2019 with a focus on building industry relationships across law enforcement, industry associations, marketplaces, social media platforms, and national governments to support IP enforcement activities. Clare has a wealth of industry experience and has worked in anti-piracy for almost ten years. Her previous roles have included heading up the Content Protection team at BPI (a trade association for the UK recorded music industry) and managing the anti-piracy strategy for Penguin Random House. She has in depth knowledge across both anti-piracy and online brand protection with a proven record of devising and implementing policy development strategies. She has served as an advisor helping clients and stakeholders to cultivate industry partnerships and assess the potential impacts of proposed legislation and government policy.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to expand my role at OpSec Security – to help us establish clear policies that help our industry partners improve protections for businesses and brands," said Miller, "and to demonstrate thought leadership by continuing to educate the industry on issues associated with numerous proposed and enacted global brand protection legislation, including the European Digital Service Act."

Lisa Arrowsmith, Chief Product Officer, OpSec Security said, "Clare's industry and global relationship management experience continues our journey to strengthen OpSec's leadership position, and our commitment to be the most advanced and impactful company in our industry. Clare's background is a perfect fit with our core values of customer first focus and delivering exceptional value to our industry partners. She will play a crucial role in continuing our mission by driving strategic relationships across our industry and designing and delivering policy strategies that will have a positive impact on our industry for years to come."

