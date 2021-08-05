 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 05, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Investor Contacts:

Michael J. Monahan
+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann
+1 651 250 3837

Andrew C. Hedberg
+1 651 250 2185

(ECL-D)


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com