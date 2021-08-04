Westland Insurance Acquires Brokerages in Ontario and B.C.

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada's largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two brokerages with three branches in total – National Brokers Insurance Services Inc in Ontario and Lambert Insurance Agencies Ltd. in B.C. Both acquisitions are effective as of Aug. 1, 2021.



"We are thrilled to welcome both brokerages to our Canada-wide network," says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer of Westland. "Together, we look forward to providing our friendly, expert advice to clients in each of these markets and across Canada as we continue to grow."

Located in Vaughan, Ontario, National Brokers Insurance provides group programs for personal and commercial insurance services across the country. "National has established themselves as a leader in both personal and commercial lines group insurance, with innovative, award-winning approaches to serve their employer and association clients. Aligning their team with our group business division, Westland MyGroup, positions us as a leader in this space across Canada," adds Lyons.

Lambert Insurance Agencies, with offices in Invermere, B.C. and in Radium Hot Springs, B.C., primarily offers home, auto, travel, commercial and farm insurance, along with ICBC drivers' licensing services. This acquisition further establishes Westland's service to clients in the Kootenays region.

Westland now has more than 175 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of more than 175 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

