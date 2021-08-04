iOnctura Boosts Management Team With Appointment of David Seeberger as VP Finance

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOnctura SA, a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface, today announces the appointment of David Seeberger as Vice-president, Finance.



David Seeberger has extensive experience in publicly-listed growth-oriented biotech and medtech companies. Before taking charge of global finance operations at iOnctura, he served as VP Head of Finance Europe at NASDAQ listed bluebird bio, and held senior financial positions at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, InterMune Corporation and Stryker Corporation.

"David has joined iOnctura at an exciting and expansive time in the company's development," said Catherine Pickering, CEO of iOnctura. "As our clinical programs and commercial ambitions step through the gears, his appreciation of the wider strategic life sciences landscape and proven track record in driving early businesses forward will be invaluable."

iOnctura SA is a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface. iOnctura's best-in-class drug development programs combine immune-mediated and direct anti-tumor activity to deliver molecules with superior clinical efficacy and safety in oncology. Its lead program, IOA-244, is the only semi-allosteric PI3Kdelta specific, orally dosed, small molecule inhibitor that is being developed in solid and hematological tumors to address tumor and stroma induced immune suppression. IOA-244 is currently in Phase 1b studies for solid and hematological tumors. iOnctura's second program, IOA-289, is an oral small molecule that inhibits the cross-talk between the tumor and its stroma and is in a Phase 1 clinical study.

