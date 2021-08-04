Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE:ANVS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

After the market closed on July 28, 2021, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease patients relative to a placebo. On July 29, 2021 Annovis' stock price declined by $65.94 per share, or approximately 60.25%, on this news from $109.44 per share to close at $43.50 per share.

