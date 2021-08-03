Fly Leasing Limited prices its $100 million tack-on senior notes offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited ("FLY" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced its previously announced offering of an additional $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Additional Notes") at an issue price of 101.000%.



After giving effect to the issuance of the Additional Notes, the Company will have approximately $390 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 outstanding.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed.

The Additional Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by Carlyle Aviation Partners, a worldwide leader in commercial aviation investment and servicing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "will," "may," "should," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "appear," "project," "estimate," "intend," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. You are urged to consider these risks carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.





Contact: Christa.zipf@carlyle.com