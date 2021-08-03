 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QADA, JAX, IRT, BRBS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 03, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. On a pro forma basis, following the merger, Independence Realty stockholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company's equity. If you are an Independence Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM:BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 


