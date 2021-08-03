TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on August 5, 2021, at the Vaccines Virtual Conference. The one-day event will garner global leaders in the vaccines industry through two streams of sessions and presentations, showcasing the most recent solutions to the current challenges.



Sharing their expertise, Axiom's Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS, and Spencer Buck, Project Director, will present "Unified Platforms: Streamlining your Start-up and Submission for Expedited Vaccine Trials" on August 5 at 12:00 PM EDT as part of Track A: COVID-19 Vaccine & Clinical Trials. Their presentation will demonstrate the logistics of expediting vaccine trials and highlight the solutions for the alignment of departments and timeline management, showcasing the overall benefits of a unified platform.

"A unified platform allows us to expedite the study launch and achieve faster study close-out," Buck points out, "With fewer vendors to manage and no additional need nor cost for vendor integration, we can have more compliant study and real-time 24/7 integrated insight into study activities and issues. Additionally, the consistent, timely and effective communication between all study teams enabled by a unified platform is imperative to ensure an expedited timeline is maintained and met."

"We are constantly innovating Axiom's unified Fusion eClinical Suite to empower data-driven studies and deliver faster and smarter results," DiFruscia adds, "On a completely centralized system, with 15+ highly configurable modules that are fully integrated with single sign-on access. For example, adding Fusion ePRO module to your study can give you live access to all ePRO results, being totally integrated with all other study data, and will increase ease of use, improve compliance, decrease site burden, and maintain data integrity."

Following the presentation, DiFruscia and Buck will host a live Q&A session to answer attendee questions.

Learn more about Axiom's fully unified Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries.

Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com.

