Nextech Announces Bill Lucchini as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced that veteran SaaS cloud software executive Bill Lucchini has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Mr. Lucchini will focus on expanding Nextech's industry-leading product suite into a true end-to-end ecosystem designed specifically for specialty practices.



Mr. Lucchini has spent his entire career in technology and software, most recently serving as CEO of Dealer-FX Group, Inc, the leading vertical SaaS and integrated payments provider to automotive service departments. Under his leadership, Dealer-FX grew to become the only vendor in the industry with a unified end-to-end SaaS solution. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Sophos, a leading cyber security software and services company serving mid-market businesses where he led the company's strategic shift to the cloud. In addition, Mr. Lucchini has held leadership positions at OnForce, a leading marketplace for IT providers, and Intuit, one of the largest financial technology companies in the world.

"Nextech's market-leading, comprehensive SaaS solutions for EHR and practice management streamline enhanced workflows for specialty physician practices so they can spend more time focusing on providing exceptional patient care experiences," said Mr. Lucchini. "I'm excited to join the incredible team at Nextech as we continue to expand our product suite with our customers at the forefront of everything we do."

"Nextech's specialty-specific solutions already empower more than 11,000 providers to focus on growing efficiently and caring for their patients," said Josh Nelson, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Vertical at Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL"). "We look forward to seeing Bill continue to develop Nextech as a trusted adviser and strategic partner to practices, both inside and outside of the exam room."

"Healthcare technology and practice management software is at a pivotal moment for the industry," said Ganesh Rao, Managing Director and Head of THL's Financial Services Vertical. "Bill is the perfect leader to take Nextech's exceptional healthcare software platform to the next level, particularly with the integration of payments to the Nextech product suite."

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth and enhance the patient care experience. Their products are designed to help specialty practices reduce costs while boosting productivity and facilitating regulatory compliance. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

Media Contact

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229

c.farrell@nextech.com



