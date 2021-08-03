NewAge Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV), the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6838

International dial-in number: 1-604-235-2082

Conference ID: 10016023



The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company's website at https://newage.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, August 16, 2021, 11:59 p.m.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10016023



About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology around the world.

The company operates the websites NewAge.com , MaVie.com , and Zennoa.com .

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor & Public Relations:

Mindy Eardley

Director, Public and Investor Relations

Tel: 1-801-573-4818

Mindy_Eardley@NewAge.com

NewAge Investor Relations

BPC Financial Marketing

800 816 7361

ir@bpcfinancialmarketing.com



