 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 02, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company's common stock on August 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be August 16th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of June 30, 2021, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $23 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:        
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com