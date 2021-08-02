SBA Administrator Guzman Applauds Biden-Harris Plan To Support Small Manufacturing Businesses Through Buy American Initiative

Washington, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement in response to President Biden's proposed Buy American Rule:

"Last week, President Biden solidified his longstanding commitment to supporting American workers and businesses by announcing a major investment in American manufacturing. I am thrilled that the U.S. Small Business Administration will play a key role in this plan with new concentrated efforts to help American manufacturers thrive and grow, including a new manufacturing hub in our federal contracting division. Small businesses have always stood at the forefront of manufacturing in the United States, and our work will help create more opportunities for small manufacturers and their employees in cities and towns all across our country. The federal government purchased more than $31.9 billion in goods and services from nearly 25,000 small businesses in manufacturing industries in fiscal year 2020. As these numbers grow under the President's Buy American initiative, the SBA will work to ensure that U.S. small businesses play a major role in meeting the increasing demand for goods and services made in America."

