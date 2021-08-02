FMW Media, Inc.'s New to The Street TV Announces its 5 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted On Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV broadcasting its national syndicated show, TONIGHT, Monday, August 02, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and Tuesday, Night, August 02, 2021 at 10:30PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New To The Street's Monday night TV line-up features the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) First Graphene Ltd.'s (OTCQB:FGPHF) interview with Mr. Michael Bell, CEO.

2) RushNet, Inc.;s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTC:RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

3). GlobeX Data Ltd's. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4) Smokefree Innotec, Inc.'s (OTC:SFIO) interview with Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency, Nobility's (Crypto: NBL) ($NBL ) interview with Mr. Kyle McDougal, CEO.

Michael Bell, CEO, First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) talks to New to The Street TV, Tonight, Monday, August 2, 2021 about their Company being recognized as a world leading graphene supplier sold under is PureGRAPH® product brand, and he provides further discussion about their graphene production, tonnage projections, and the newly adoption of graphene in a variety of products used worldwide.

Ashely Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc.'s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTC:RSHN) joins the New to The Street Monday night's, August 02, 2021 show. Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.'s. ( heliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN's business model and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

Once again on Monday night's New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) who again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company's successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . Mr. Ghiai provides a number of reasons and examples why the current and the mostly widely used internet apps and platforms are NOT SAFE. And, he further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO at Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC:SFIO) arrives on tonight's show giving viewers the opportunity to understand the Company recent real-estate dealings in New Zealand. Mr. Lacson provides details about the operational structure and vertical integrated businesses that operate in franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, technology and software development.

On Monday night's show, New to the Street, welcomes Mr. Kyle McDougal, CEO, at Nobility (Crypto: NBL) ($NBL ), a cryptocurrency token enterprise. Mr, McDougal gives TV viewers an informative interview with a discussion about this cryptocurrency token that looks to revolutionize the e-sports landscape by injecting the industry with high quality offerings, prize pools, and tournaments.

==================================================================

New To The Street's Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 03, 2021 TV show line-up on Fox Business Network features the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Artifical Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc's (OTC:AITX) interview with Steven Reinharz, CEO.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd's. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Ehave, Inc.'s (OTC:EHVVF) interview with Benjamin Kaplan, Chairman & CEO.

5) StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President.

New to the Street TV, tomorrow, Tuesday night's, August 03, 2021, show provides Mr. Steven Reinharz, CEO at Artifical Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:AITX) the opportunity to talk to viewers about the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Robotic Assitance Devices, Inc . (RAD). He gives very detailed description of its AI-driven security analytical product, ROSA 180 (Responsive Observation Security Agent). Mr. Reinharz provides numerous real use application and its successful roll-outs as a less expensive and efficient security solution for a number of industries.

On Tuesday Night's New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company's successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients' business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Another interview on Tuesday night's show, an interview with Mr. Benjamin Kaplan, CEO and Chairman at Ehave, Inc. (OTC:EHVVF), who tonight talks about the Company's unique healthcare blockchain technology. Benjamin explains the strategies involved at EHVVF, creating partnerships and technologies which leverages the Company in becoming a leader in compiling data around mental illnesses and leading to the understanding of PTSD, stress, depression and other medical alternatives.

Also on Tuesday Night, August 3, 2021, New to The Street interviews StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Mr. Waller talks to New to The Street TV about their Company's cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. He gives an overall description of their suite of cyber protection products: ProtectID ® , GuardedID®, and MobileTrust® . Mr. Waller talks about the Company's recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

About First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) (ASX: FGR):

First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) (ASX: FGR) is the leading supplier of high-performing, graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, elastomers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage. PureGRAPH® Range of Products PureGRAPH® graphene powders are available in tonnage volumes with lateral platelet sizes of 50μm, 20μm, 10μm and 5μm. The products are high performing additives, characterised by their high quality and ease of use. First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed on the OTC MARKETS (OTCQB:FGPHF) and on the Australia Stock Exchange (ASX:FGR).

About HeliosDx (RushNet, Inc) (OTC:RSHN):

heliosDX (OTC:RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Smokefree Innotech, Inc (OTC:SFIO):

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC:SFIO) is an Asset Management Company and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development - all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agrokings, Inc, owns and operates of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group.

About Nobility Token (Crypto: NBL) ($NBL):

Nobility aims to solve the problems involving the current limitations of the esports gaming industry by innovating onto the industry the use of blockchain technology combined with the advantages of decentralized finance to create a fair, balanced and sustainable model for all market participants. Sighting in the global gaming industry, a multi-billion dollar revenue stream, the Nobility token will be offered as a scalable solution to be adopted globally. Nobility users will inherently benefit from holding Nobility tokens for extended amounts of time. The token itself is specifically engineered to provide an incentive for adoption and use cases. The more adoption/use-cases are we create; the more volume we'll have which will amplify our tokenomics: reflection, LP acquisition, and inherent burn- https://nobilitytoken.com/

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC:AITX):

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

About Ehave, Inc. (OTC:EHVVF):

Ehave, Inc. (OTC:EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Its primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The main product is the "Ehave Telemetry Portal" which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The "Ehave Infinity Portal" offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools- https://www.ehave.com .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

