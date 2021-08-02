Pax8's Ryan Walsh Recognized on CRN's 2021 Top Executives List

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8, to its 2021 Top 100 Executives list. This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named on this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.



"Ryan is a forward-thinking leader who has dedicated his career to helping partners achieve more with cloud technology," said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. "Under his guidance, Ryan created a thorough process to bring on best of breed vendors who align with our strategy to make it easy to buy, manage, and sell technology. Ryan is an integral part of our leadership team, driving partner success in the modern channel."

CRN's Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries blazing new trails within the larger IT space. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disruptors, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

"New technology trends, such as the shift to remote work, cloud computing, SaaS, and IoT, have forced companies to rapidly adapt to an IT landscape that gets more complex by the day," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "However, with IT executives like those featured on our CRN 2021 Top 100 Executives list leading the charge, those same companies are better equipped to tackle modern IT challenges. These leaders have demonstrated an unceasing commitment to business growth and IT innovation, and I have no doubt they'll continue to do so as new challenges arise."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company's technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

