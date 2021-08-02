Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rheumatoid arthritis testing market will derive growth from the high prevalence of the disease across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Serological Tests, Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Tests & Medication Monitoring Tests, Imaging Tests), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market will benefit from recent technological advancements in testing equipment associated with diagnosis of the disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long term severe disorder that directly affects the immune system of the human body. It is a serious disorder that comes with side effects such as swelling and inflammation around the affected area. Moreover, excessive pain is caused within body joints and organs of the body. The disease can affect several joints in the body, which in turn has led to a severe emphasis on the research and development of treatment options associated with the disease.





As joints are directly responsible for body movements and labor, there is a huge need for efficient treatment methods. According to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, around 1.3 million people in the United States are affected by the disease, which accounts for nearly 1% of the global population. Such a high prevalence of the disease will open up a huge potential for growth for the companies operating in the market. The report analyzes ongoing market trends and discusses the current scenario, with primary focus on aspects such as competitive landscape, growth drivers, and major product launches in recent years.

Driven by High Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis, North America to Emerge as the Leading Region

The report segments the market based on regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, North America will emerge as the leading region in the coming years, mainly attributable to the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in this region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2040, around 78.4 million people across the world will be diagnosed with the disease. Furthermore, an estimated 34.6 million people will report activity limitations due to rheumatoid arthritis. This will contribute to the growth of the market in North America.





Advances in Treatment Methods to Favor Market Growth

The growing penetration of technology in the healthcare industry has given rise to exceptional treatment methods. Technology has bettered the treatment and diagnosis methods associated with rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, the demand for rheutmatoid arthritis test equipment has increased drastically in recent years. Technological advancements have yielded benefits such as improved patient outcomes, accurate diagnosis and testing procedures, ease of use, and reduce cost for testing. In 2019, Microdrop LLC announced the launch of a new arthritis screening method, wherein patients would be able to avail testing methods from the comfort of their homes.

This eliminates the need for hospital visits and huge favors patients who are either bedridden or have physical disabilities. Microdrop's latest product will help the company generate a substantial amount of rheumatoid arthritis testing market revenue in the coming years. This, in turn, will influence the growth of the market in a positive way.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Microdrop LLC (imaware)

Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

Qiagen

Svar Life Science AB (Euro Diagnostica)

Exagen Inc.

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.





Segmentation:

By Test Type

Serological Tests

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP)

Rheumatoid Factor (RF)

C-reactive Protein (CRP)

Anti-nuclear antibody (ANA)

Uric Acid

Others

Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Tests & Medication Monitoring Tests

Salicylate Level Test

Muscle Enzyme Test

Creatinine Test

Multibiomarker Disease Activity (MBDA)

Imaging Tests

MRI

X-Ray

Ultrasound

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





