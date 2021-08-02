Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals ("Eledon") (NASDAQ:ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, after the close of trading. Eledon's management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13720793

Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon's website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company's lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: @Eledon_Pharma and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212.915.2577

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals



