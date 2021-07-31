"Really on my Grind" is how the hook starts out in Kayo Hustle's single, "No Kap," and the visual really sets that tone. Originally from San Diego, CA, Kayo Hustle started his label in Las Vegas. With scenes on the strip and a suite in Planet Hollywood, Kayo Hustle gives a glimpse into how he and his team hustle their "iGot Hustle" merchandise.

Las Vegas, NV July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “iWanted to keep this video fly and flashy from a reality standpoint and also show the world my ‘iGot Hustle’ brand,” says Kayo.

The production of “No Kap” was a collaborative effort between Kayo Hustle and Grammy Award winning producer Mr. Lee (UGK, Nipsey Hussle, Scarface, etc.), and the video was directed and edited by Kayo Hustle himself. This video and song gives the audience a captive glimpse of who Kayo Hustle is and what he does.

Kayo Hustle is the CEO of his independent label, “Go Reala Music Group,” and wears whatever hat is necessary to get the job done whether it’s producer, studio engineer, video editor, graphic designer, manager, etc. Whatever the task, Kayo says he can complete it.

“I am not a Jack of all Trades, I’m the Ace,” quotes Kayo.

With an album dropping on November 26 of this year (Mr. Hustle), much more music is expected from Kayo Hustle. He has already dropped a few singles to promote this project (Never Again, No Kap, and Two Steps….) and will be dropping more soon, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, head on over to his website or his VEVO channel and check out the “No Kap” video.

