Zambrero's 50 Million Reasons to Feel Good

The rapid rise of the Zambrero franchise success story continues; Achievement of 50 Million Meals milestone donated to help end world hunger; Zambrero's Feel Good Mex approach combines quality, fresh food with its Plate 4 Plate initiative tackling world hunger; Rapidly growing global franchise now in USA, Australia, NZ, UK and Ireland with franchise opportunities available in US

Sydney, Australia July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The rapid growth of the highly successful Zambrero QSR franchise has achieved another major goal, today hitting the milestone 50 Million Meals donated to helping end world hunger.

Every burrito or bowl purchased at Zambrero sees a meal donated to someone in need through its Plate 4 Plate initiative. Plate 4 Plate has been at the heart of Zambrero’s approach since its inception in 2005. Founder Dr Sam Prince opened his first Zambrero restaurant in his hometown of Canberra, Australia when he was a 21-year-old medical student wanting to serve good food that did good.

His vision is now global with Zambrero in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland with more than 215 restaurants. Plans for additional locations are underway in North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Utah, with franchise opportunities available. To find out more please visit https://www.zambrero.com/franchise or contact our General Manager - North America, Mike Spavelko now on M: 904.307.6477 or m.spavelko@zambrero.com.

Zambrero partners with Rise Against Hunger globally to achieve its mission of ending world hunger. Each Zambrero has an in-restaurant counter clocking up in real time the number of burritos and bowls sold and, in turn, the number of meals donated.

Quotes attributed to Zambrero US CEO Bianca Azzopardi (who is available for interview):

“This week thanks to our wonderful franchise partners and customers, we will make the magic 50 Million Meals milestone, resulting in 50 Million Meals donated through Rise Against Hunger to help end world hunger.

“Plans for additional locations are underway in North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Utah and some franchise opportunities are available.”

Contact Information:

Zambrero

LJ Loch

+61488038555

Contact via Email

zambrero.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/841647

Press Release Distributed by PR.com