Cooper Machinery Services Acquires TrueRock Holdings, LLC

Houston, TX July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management today announced the strategic acquisition of TrueRock Holdings, LLC (“TrueRock”), a division of FlatRock Compression, Ltd. This action advances Cooper’s position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

Founded in 2011 and based in Stafford, Texas, TrueRock is a provider of parts, repair, and technical support on several prominent compression brands with an emphasis on Gemini® compressors. TrueRock brings strong engineering and technical support capabilities to the Cooper organization. Through its network of agents and distributors, TrueRock has grown from a regional player into a worldwide provider of compression parts and service.

“We are very excited to add TrueRock to our Cooper family. TrueRock’s reputation for quality, engineering and customer service is highly regarded in the compression market, and we will benefit from their best practices and passion for the industry,” said Cooper CMO, Matt Forcey.

About Cooper Machinery Services

Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s OEM brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, CSI, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.

