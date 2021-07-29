Accomplished graphic novelist/comic creator Alverne Ball and screenwriter Craig Gore have teamed up to pen "Crook County," a multi-issue comic series to be published next month by Sacramentum Press.

Los Angeles, CA July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Based in Los Angeles, Sacramentum Press is a new player in the publishing scene aggressively making deals with creators to release a slate of comics/graphic novels, who also announced plans to expand into releasing novels/books by next year.

“Crook County” is based on Charles Dickens’ classic “Great Expectations,” which follows a young orphan whose education and comfortable life in London is paid for by a benefactor he thinks is an upstanding member of the community, but later discovers is actually an escaped convict he saved from starvation years ago as a child. In this gritty, modern-day version of the Dicken’s tale, the orphan is Diondre Hill, a black child raised by a poor but loving family on Chicago’s tough west side. After high school, Diondre escapes his life of poverty and crime by moving to California and attending Stanford Law School, his education and expenses funded by Reverend Willie Folks who is not only a trusted Pastor but also a successful businessman in the black community. After graduating top of his class from Stanford, Diondre returns home and lands a job as the youngest prosecutor ever hired in the State’s Attorneys’ office in Chicago.

As Diondre tries putting distance between himself and his childhood friends, many of whom have grown up to be criminals, he is assigned his first racially charged case to prosecute. He soon finds himself fighting (and falling for) Sabrina Weathers, the young, attractive leader of an Anti-CPD Group, protesting on behalf of the black teenage suspect she believes was framed for a violent car-jacking of a white woman. Diondre is also reluctantly pulled into the orbit of his former foster brother, Benny Heaton, who in Diondre’s absence, has risen the ranks on the street to become Chicago’s biggest fentanyl dealer. When Diondre refuses to help get a crew of corrupt Narcotics Cops off Benny’s back, Diondre is shocked to discover that Reverend Folks has been broke for years, his legit businesses propped up by drug money – and that it was Benny who actually paid for his education and life the last five years.

Alverne Ball has published numerous projects including the crime novel “Only The Holy Remain,” hard-boiled comic “Dime,” and most recently “Across The Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre” which has garnered rave reviews and media attention with 2021 being the 100th anniversary of the historical event. Craig Gore has served as writer and Executive Producer for such shows as “Chicago P.D.” for NBC and “S.W.A.T.” for CBS/Sony. Gore has also sold numerous TV pilots, most recently “The Alphabets” to Fox, based on the life of DEA agent Jack Riley (credited with bringing down cartel kingpin “El Chapo”) with David Ayer attached to direct.

Contact Information:

Sacramentum Press

David Wall

323-689-5958

Contact via Email

sacramentumpress.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/841367

Press Release Distributed by PR.com