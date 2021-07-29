Musicians Wanted for Mark Peace Thomas' Rock Star Delusion

Peaceful Pop Recording Artist Mark Peace Thomas wants you to join his "Rock Star Delusion" which is the name of his hard-rock oriented album. The 08-13-2021 release includes three bonus "musician's mixes" for players to add their own solos into his songs. Mark Peace explains: "It's a great way to be creative, practice or learn the solos originally recorded by Former 'KISS' guitarist: Bruce Kulick and axe virtuoso: Arnie Vilches." Follow "Mark Peace Thomas" on most streaming services.

Canyon Lake, CA July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Awesome Entertainment and Peaceful Pop Recording Artist Mark Peace Thomas wants you to join his "Rock Star Delusion" which is the name of his sophomore hard-rock oriented album. The collection includes three bonus "musician's mixes" for players to add their own solos into his songs. "It's a great way to be creative, practice or learn the solos originally recorded by Former 'KISS' guitarist: Bruce Kulick and axe virtuoso: Arnie Vilches who has played with 'Bobby Kimball' of 'Toto,'" Thomas says. Mark smiles and continues: "Although the solos feature electric guitar, you can be a flute player, bassist or kazoo player! The idea is to have fun while you become part of my delusion."

Mark, who became known as "DJ Peace" during his 30-year career as a private event disc jockey, decided to record his own music after decades of playing other people's songs. He released his first original recordings as "DJ Peace" with a genre busting collection of songs including dance, rap, EDM, rock and reggae. Some friends would ask him why he was "wasting his time" and his travel buddy started to call him "delusional" which "Peace" found amusing since he was simply having fun on his own terms.

Ironically, those who offered their discouragement gave him the idea for "Rock Star Delusion." Peace decided to go back to his roots: hard rock. "It was the music that helped me survive my awkward teen years. The mystique and bravado of 'KISS,' the musicianship and lyrics of 'RUSH,' the dark humor of 'Alice Cooper' and all the awesome British Metal made me feel as if I was invincible."

“Arnie Vilches ended up recording some amazing leads on four new songs while I remixed 'Cruise Control' which features BK.” Interestingly, There is a “Grand Funk Railroad” connection that connects the guitarists. Arnie toured with Mark Farner, the original voice of "Grand Funk” while Bruce Kulick is a current member (with nearly two decades touring with the “American band”).

Mark concludes: “I am very excited to have them both featured on this record and welcome musicians of all skill levels to add your parts to the 'musician's mixes,' upload videos and join my delusion.”

“Rock Star Delusion” has a Release Date of August 13, 2021. Follow “Mark Peace Thomas” and be one of the first to hear and play with “Peace”.

