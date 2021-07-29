Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with RX2Live

FLAACOs adds additional services to its portfolio to improve patient care, increase revenue and reimbursement while lowering overall medical costs.

Jacksonville, FL July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care, announced today a partnership with RX2Live Florida, a top medical services company specializing in a suite of products and services that best suit each individual practice for overall patient care as well as supporting practice operations and providing new revenue streams. With this partnership, FLAACOs will provide Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in Florida and beyond with a strategic partner specializing in bringing innovative services to improve patient outcomes.

“RX2LIVE has an excellent AWV, annual wellness visit program, as well as a comprehensive care management CCM program," Larry Jones, CEO of Independent Healthcare Partners and FLAACOs Board Member, commented on the announcement. "We have been working with RX2Live for some time now to bring these programs to our independent physicians. We're very pleased with the addition of RX2Live to our list of partners and recommend their programs and services to anyone in our organization who is looking to improve their patient care while increasing revenue and reducing overall medical cost."

RX2Live currently serves ACOs, IPAs, and independent Physicians throughout the country. They provide solutions to rising healthcare costs and poor health, and chronic illnesses that are epidemic and costing Americans $1 Trillion annually. Their continuing company theme is to "Positively Affect 1 Million Lives."

"We're very pleased to announce this alliance with FLAACOs," said Brian Hazelgren, CEO of RX2Live. "Joining forces with FLAACOs brings two organizations together who strive to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. As a key player in providing a positive impact in the advancement of healthcare, our focus is on providing innovative products and services that are not only in high demand but improve the lives of individuals as well as the professionals providing them."

RX2Live offers a free private consultation for FLAACOs members to customize a program to best fit member and patient needs. Most programs require little or no initial monetary investment to implement but provide decisive game-changing results. See the rx2live.com website or email Northern Florida and Panhandle: Rami Packard rpackard@rx2live.com Tampa and Western Florida area: Tom Dort tdort@rx2live.com and Greater Orlando area: John Fogarty johnfogarty@rx2livefl.com for more information.

About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization

ValueH is the leading membership organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH's FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more, please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About RX2Live

RX2Live provides innovative health and wellness programs to improve overall health and lower healthcare costs. Their products and services include:

Medicare /Insurance Services

- Chronic Care Management

- Principle Care Management

- Remote Patient Monitoring

- Medication Management

- Behavioral Health Screening

- Lab Services

- DNA Sequencing & Genetic (PGx, Cardiac, CGx, DAP)

- Molecular Diagnostics/Pathogen (Covid-19, Nail Fungus, UTI, Wound, Pneumonia, GI, RPP)

- Wellness (Allergy Testing, Blood Wellness, Autoimmune Testing)

- Toxicology & Compliance Testing

- Annual Wellness Visits Support

Machine/Diagnostic Tools

- Mobile or In-Offce MCG Heart Scan

- LightMD Therapy

- Others Coming Soon

Cash Pay Products

- DNA Blueprinting for Heath/Wellness

- Weight Loss Program

- Supplements

- CBD Products

- Heart Health Supplements

- Nitric Oxide Booster

- Vascular Amor

- Migraine treatment

- Regenerative Health

Additional Services from Strategic Partners

- MBA for Doctors and Dentists (Master’s of Business Acceleration) Training Program

- Mastering Positive Thinking Training Program

- On-site Pharmacy for Direct Primary Care and Injury Clinics

- Electronic Flagging System

- Brain Function App

- Alcohol Abuse Program

- Point of Care Labs

- Billing, Accreditation, Back Office Support, Practice Growth and Exit Strategies

For more information, visit http://www.rx2live.com, or send an email Northern Florida Rami Packard rpackard@rx2live.com (904-907-4542), Tampa and Western Florida area Tom Dort tdort@rx2live.com (336-486-4946) and Greater Orlando John Fogarty johnfogarty@rx2livefl.com (609-605-6859). For those in the SE portion of the state, contact any of the three listed here. Those that speak Spanish, please contact John Fogarty.

Contact Information:

Florida Association of ACOs

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782

Contact via Email

https://www.flaacos.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/841554

Press Release Distributed by PR.com