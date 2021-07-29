Avionté Launches Avionté+, a Partnership Program Designed to Simplify Staffing Firms' Tech Stacks

Avionté announces the launch of Avionté+, an enhanced certified integration and partner program for streamlined software integrations.

Bloomington, MN July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, announced the launch of Avionté+, a platform for integration of partner technology solutions with Avionté software. While Avionté software has supported technology integrations since its inception, the platform takes potential technology partners through a deep vetting process to ensure they provide significant value, improved workflows, data security, and thru put needed for staffing operations. With pre-configured, pre-tested interfaces, the Avionté+ platform supports rapid deployment and excellence of fit between Avionté software and over 60 pre-integrated technology partners and approved third parties. Regardless of configuration, Avionté’s single system of record ensures data integrity, security, and consistent management reporting across all applications within the tech stack, combined with seamless user interfaces and user mobility.

“Open APIs and a robust technology marketplace are table stakes for enterprise staffing software,” said Scott Poeschl, Avionté’s Vice President for Partnerships, “but not all staffing software integrations are created equal. Avionté+ offers our clients a broad range of applications to streamline the entire staffing workflow, while preserving a high-quality user experience. With secure pre-configured software integrations and best-of-breed technologies, Avionté+ provides staffing firms the ability to adopt innovative new technology with speed and confidence.”

Pre-integrated applications for Avionté+ include enhancements that cover the entire staffing workflow, from recruiting, background checks, and on-boarding to shift scheduling, workforce management, payroll tax computations, and tax credits. Backend payroll processing can be further enhanced with Avionté’s CHANGE card, a pay card solution specifically designed for staffing operations. Avionté customers can combine these modular applications to create a customized scalable world class staffing solution that best meets their unique business requirements. For clients seeking an even more customized solution, users can integrate client-owned or Avionte+ certified third-party technologies by hooking up to Avionté’s APIs with assistance and approval from Avonté’s experienced partnerships team.

“With intense competition for scarce talent and the emergence of digital labor markets, staffing firms need the right technology options to reach, retain, and enable talent,” notes Rishabh Mehrotra, the CEO of Avionté. “The staffing companies that thrive in this new environment will combine a best-in-class consumer experience with value-added services that drive talent engagement and loyalty. Avionté+ is a competitive advantage staffing firms can use to future-proof their business.”

Avionté+ is available today to all current and new Avionté clients. To learn more, reach out at avionte.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity that includes powerful ATS, Payroll and billing solutions and a paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry. www.Avionté.com

