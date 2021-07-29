ConSepII™ Filter Module, a Game Changer in Fermentation and High Temperature Cross Flow Filtration Applications

The combination of the patented open channel design and the high temperature capabilities of the ConSepII™ filter module provide unique performance characteristics which customers describe as an "enabling technology" and "a game changer."

Sanford, NC July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SmartFlow Technologies introduces the patented ConSep II™ tangential flow filter module to solve customer needs in high density suspended solids processing. The ConSep II™ module incorporates improved channel design, expanded temperature capabilities, and new materials of construction to create high solids paste from fermentation harvests, food & beverage and biological materials that are denatured by shear or heat. “The ConSep II™ module is the result of listening to our customer’s needs. They have asked us for help in increasing the efficiency of fermentation harvests to improve product recovery and push the TSS solids capabilities to over 60%,” reports Todd Benson, SmartFlow Technologies’ CEO. “Furthermore, by expanding the module’s temperature capabilities to over 80°C, significant improvements in corn ethanol production are realized while reducing the energy required in temperature management during the process,” adds Benson.

As production methods such as high-density fermentation are increasingly adopted by the alternate protein and nutraceutical markets, a growth in demand for continuous processing has emerged. The ConSep II™ modules eliminate the downstream processing bottle neck in scaling up traditional DSP technologies of centrifugation and dead-end depth filtration. Linearly scalable, the ConSep II can be economically expanded to meet the growing demands of the alternative protein markets using fermentation and plant based components for new animal free meat, dairy, and poultry products.

SmartFlow’s ConSep II™ is a robust high viscosity capable filtration device capable of operating above the bacterial danger range on a continuous basis, which provides unique capabilities and reduces the waste cost associated with cell kill processes prior to disposal in high volume fermentation applications.

The company, which focuses on preserving the nature of bioactive compounds during downstream processing, emphasized that its ConSep II™ filters address multiple critical needs in downstream processing and waste minimization in fermentation-based production processes.

Contact SmartFlow Technologies for more information on the ConSep II™ filter modules and how they can help you improve production yields and reduce overall cost.

SmartFlow Technologies

3308 Lee Avenue

Sanford, NC 27332

Email: sales@smartflow-tech.com

