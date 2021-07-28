DC Based Activist Firm Awarded NATO Framework Agreement

Washington, DC July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- U.S.-based public affairs firm Agenda today announced that it was awarded a five-year strategic communications framework contract for the second time by The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The new contract green-lights Agenda’s continued delivery of a wide range of communications services to NATO across its 30 member states and beyond. The scope of work encompasses strategic communications, research and polling, assessment and evaluation, design, branding and advertising, marketing and PR, content development, digital and social media, and broad stakeholder engagement. Agenda was first awarded this contract in 2015.

“Working for NATO and across the Alliance has been extremely rewarding for our team,” said Agenda’s founding partner Doug Turner. “This was a long and highly competitive process and we are honored to continue our work for the Alliance,” said Turner.

Agenda’s team includes Madrid-based Saffron Brand Consultants, UK-based Stratcom Academy and Skötkonung, and Belgium-based Born Digital, eForum Factory and Low Communications.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, NATO was founded in 1949 via the North Atlantic Treaty. It currently counts 30 countries as members. Since 2011, Agenda has worked closely with NATO on a variety of strategic communications initiatives including the development and deployment of the widely celebrated #WeAreNATO campaign. Agenda has also delivered creative products and services to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in Capellen, Luxembourg.

About Agenda

Agenda is an entrepreneurial public affairs firm and Certified B-Corp specializing in integrated marketing, strategic communications, public relations, grassroots and opinion-leader mobilization, and digital and creative services, providing multidisciplinary solutions to complex business, marketing and policy challenges. The firm is well-known for managing creative and innovative communications and advocacy campaigns and represents a diverse range of clients across the private, non-profit, and public sectors, including USAID, UN Women and USDA. More information is available at www.agenda-global.com.

