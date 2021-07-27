Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction

New Rochelle, NY July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries.

Anthony Durante, CEO said, “Women are not heavily represented in the trades and we are committed to our role in the movement to increase women’s participation and importance in the construction industry. We are proud to provide the opportunity for this initiative.”

"Professional Women in Construction welcomes Durante Rentals as a new member company. The Association leadership is looking forward to getting to know the team at Durante Rentals as they engage with PWCNJ, in supporting our goal to share knowledge, make great connections, and to mentor future leaders!" said Anne Marie Almasi, PWC Membership Chair and President & CEO Almasi Companies.

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).

