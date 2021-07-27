Study by Financer.com Reveals an 8.9% Global Decrease in Credit Sentiment Score in 2021, with Sweden, the US and Hungary Experiencing the Most Significant Drops

The Finance Barometer is the first global credit sentiment study. The study collected 16,530 unique votes from 26 countries and will publish the 2021 report on July 27. The report contains 7 interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.

Houston, TX July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In December 2020, Financer.com Ltd. published the 2020 Finance Barometer, the first of its kind global credit sentiment study, receiving 7061 poll votes across 26 countries from June 1 to November 30, 2020. On July 27, 2021, the second Finance Barometer will be published. This study is bigger in scale, receiving 9469 votes from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Key Findings

- The global average credit sentiment vote decreased by 8.9% compared to 2020.

- US respondents remained among the most optimistic (3.14 average vote), despite having the 2nd largest decrease in sentiment (-22%) since 2020.

- Ukrainian respondents were the most pessimistic for the second year in the row, with 66% expressing a reduction in their credit sentiment.

- Sweden had the most significant decrease in credit sentiment (-26.5%) and is now the 3rd most pessimistic country in our study.

- Global pessimistic voters increased from 38.8% in 2020, to 45.2% in 2021.

- The most optimistic voters are from Indonesia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Estonia, the USA, Netherlands, and Germany.

- The most pessimistic voters are from Hungary, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Latvia, Brazil, and Czechia.

Data Collection Process

All primary data has been collected via polls placed in financial product comparison pages, written in national language(s) across the 26 markets/countries Financer.com operates in.

The polls have been active from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, and June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

The countries included in the study are the United States (US), Brazil (BR), Mexico (MX), Georgia (GE), Russia (RU), Indonesia (ID), Kazakhstan (KZ), Sweden (SE), Finland (FI), Poland (PL), Spain (ES), Denmark (DK), Estonia (EE), Netherlands (NL), Czech (CZ), Norway (NO), Germany (DE), France (FR), Lithuania (LT), Bulgaria (BG), Hungary (HU), Ukraine (UA), Italy (IT), Romania (RO), Latvia (LV), and Slovakia (SK).

The latest study contains 7 interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.

Conclusions

In 2021, we saw a statistically significant global -8.9% decrease in credit sentiment scores. Polarizing votes remained very popular in 2021, while standard deviation remained at high levels, indicating a strong opinion division within and across nations.

About Financer.com Limited

Financer.com Limited is a leading personal finance site that offers localized financial product comparisons, reviews, reports, and guides across 26 countries. The company partners with more than 2185 financial institutions, serving approximately 1.5 million users monthly. Financer.com’s platform helps users to make educated financial decisions based on primary data and comparisons from unbiased sources.

