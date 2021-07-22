TimeLinx Software is Recognized by CIOReview as a Top 10 Most Promising Sage Solution Provider

TimeLinx Project and Service Management (PSM) extends Sage CRM throughout the Entire Customer Lifecycle.

North Andover, MA July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- www.timelinxsoftware.com/timelinx-software-is-recognized-by-the-cioreview-as-a-top-10-most-promising-sage-solution-provider/ - Being a member of the Sage ISV (Independent Software Vendor) program and an implementation partner for over 20 years, TimeLinx Software has carved out a truly unique differentiation in the Sage ecosystem by creating an industry-leading project and service management (PSM) platform. The system, also called TimeLinx, integrates with most Sage accounting ERP solutions and the Sage CRM solution. “Many Sage ERP and CRM clients have project management and field service teams, but Sage solutions do not include PSM features, and that’s where we are different,” says Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager of TimeLinx. TimeLinx PSM allows for complete project management, project accounting, scheduling & dispatch, resource management & capacity planning, time and expense entry, alerting and notifications. It also offers a comprehensive un-tethered mobile solution that enables field service techs and consultants to update work orders, assets, enter time and expenses with detailed notes, and manage their calendar, all with tight, real-time bi-directional integration with Sage ERP and CRM solutions.

For professional service firms, manufacturers, and other businesses, TimeLinx PSM extends Sage CRM throughout the entire customer and project life cycle, beginning with marketing campaigns into sales opportunities and quoting, delivery of services, customer service and/or technical support, and with optional integration connectors, into an ERP system for billing and more. Uniquely, TimeLinx includes a “Revenue Optimization Engine” that automatically calculates revenues and costs for all time entries using more than two dozen factors, simplifying billing and job costing while maximizing the revenue yield obtained for complex price contracts. TimeLinx PSM provides complete project management functions with time and expense capture to proactively manage projects, tasks, staff resources, costs, profits, and much more. “The entire organization – from sales to senior management – gains permission-based access and visibility to comprehensive data, eliminating information silos between departments, providing increased efficiencies and profitability,” states Mark Engelberg, Founder and CEO.

“With our customizable business intelligence dashboards, decision-makers can reference many segments of data; for example, they can compare project 'forecast to actual' in real time, using the opportunity data combined with project data. As projects and work records reside within a single database, complex reporting and real-time analysis becomes easier than ever,” says Engelberg. In one instance, TimeLinx has been helping an IT services provider since 1987 by eliminating twelve applications to create a 360-degree client view for better business intelligence and increased efficiency using just their CRM system. Once TimeLinx was implemented, the employees could immediately see the value and benefits of the new system. Employees were no longer manually keying client information into various spreadsheets or in multiple systems. One complete application allowed sales professionals, service staff, and tech support personnel to view various types of information from one system in real-time, reducing the number of calls and questions regarding client activity, services, and equipment performance. With TimeLinx, sales could easily identify cross-selling and up-selling product and service opportunities while C-level executives gained valuable insights that improved resource utilization and profitability.

Such has been the prowess that TimeLinx has illustrated over the years. “We strive to be the best company in the PSM industry to work for, the best company in the PSM industry to partner with, and the best company to buy from,” said Gregorec. In fact, one of its newest clients, an upper mid-market company headquartered in the UK with regional offices in the U.S. and Central Europe, selected TimeLinx specifically because of this mindset.

The TimeLinx PSM solution is a multi-language, multi-currency solution supporting clients across North America, the Caribbean and Central America, the UK, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company’s most recent accomplishment was having TimeLinx PSM selected by Sage and added to their Global Marketplace. This recognition acknowledges how TimeLinx extends the core functionality of Sage’s ERP & CRM Solutions into service organizations.

In the near term, the future of TimeLinx will greatly expand upon the upcoming release of its new agnostic/multi-platform version of TimeLinx PSM that will stand alone yet integrate with most mid-market ERP or CRM solutions.

About TimeLinx

TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai.

