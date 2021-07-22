Trellis Holds Grand Opening for New Townhome Community

20 new units of workforce housing open in central Phoenix by nonprofit Trellis with a large donation from JPMorgan Chase Foundation.

Phoenix, AZ July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Yesterday, Trellis, a non-profit organization that helps residents of the greater Phoenix area achieve stable living, marked the opening of a new, modern 20-unit townhome community in central Phoenix built to provide workforce housing.

The townhomes at 1617 W. Colter St., Phoenix, were made possible largely by a $350,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and construction financing from Community Housing Capital (CHC) a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and a community development entity (CDE).

Located close to the light rail and other key community resources, the 20 three-story single-family townhomes were designed to provide homeownership opportunities for middle-income earners.

“Trellis is proud to add ownership opportunities along the light-rail especially during these times where there is a such a shortage of housing in our city,” said, Patricia Garcia Duarte, President & CEO at Trellis.

“There’s a severe shortage of workforce housing in metro Phoenix and many underserved families are being excluded from the opportunity of homeownership,” said Noreen Bishop Hill, head of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Arizona who also leads JPMorgan Chase’s local leadership team. We’re proud to help Trellis increase the capacity of its homeownership programs to help families create stability and wealth for themselves.”

Beth Jo Zeitzer, President & Designated Broker, R.O.I. Properties, added that Trellis@Colter is one of the few affordable for-sale properties in the market.

“These townhomes are in an area and of a quality that would be unreachable for most middle-income households. We are proud to join Trellis in offering these homes and fulfilling the dream of home-ownership to our buyers, while strengthening the communities in which they are built.”

About Trellis@Colter

Trellis@Colter is located amid great shopping, wonderful restaurants, green parks, and convenient light rail and freeway access to downtown Phoenix. The units also feature private garages, patios, and energy-efficient appliances.

About Trellis

Since 1975, Trellis, a non-profit organization, has made stable homes possible. They provide home ownership counseling, financial access and neighborhood development. Regardless of income, education or background, Trellis helps individuals and families across Arizona. Trellis works with local government, business and community leaders to help people realize their dreams of homeownership.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the Valley’s largest employers and contributes millions of dollars to Arizona nonprofit organization each year. In October, the firm made a $30 billion commitment to address the housing affordability gap to help advance racial equity and drive an inclusive recovery.

