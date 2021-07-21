Marucci Sports Gears Up for Their 5th Annual Marucci World Series

Baton Rouge, LA July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marucci Sports is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 118 teams to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 5th Annual Marucci World Series, a competitive youth baseball tournament from July 24 – 28, 2021. The 2021 tournament will showcase teams ranging from 13U – 17U, competing in some of the best amateur baseball tournament-play in the country.

“Our staff looks forward to this event every year. We are thrilled to host the Marucci World Series again this year in our great state of Louisiana,” says Kyle Achord, event host and Marucci Vice President of Team Sales. “Since we were unable to have the event last year, everyone at Marucci Sports is committed to making this year’s event the best one yet.”

The invite-only Marucci World Series will host 118 teams from 17 different states, comprised of Marucci Franchise Club and Founders’ Club organizations. These teams are an alliance of elite travel baseball organizations in long-term partnerships with Marucci that are committed to excellence on-and-off the field, have positive reputations of service in their communities, and align with the brands’ core values.

“There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into this event, but our organizations and the relationships we have with them make it worthwhile. The Marucci World Series is exclusively for them, so everything we do is driven by our desire to make this the best event they compete in all year,” continues Achord.

Marucci CEO and Co-Founder, Kurt Ainsworth, is equally as focused on bringing a memorable experience to all attendees and his hometown. “These teams fuel our business. Their support, feedback on new products and commitment to honoring the game makes us proud to be affiliated. It’s a privilege to host teams from all over the nation in Baton Rouge and give them a chance to experience Louisiana at its best.”

The Marucci World Series will commence with the Marucci Brand Experience from 3:30p-5:30p in the Champions Lot at Alex Box Stadium, where coaches, athletes and their families can preview and test new products, get a look behind-the-scenes at how wood bats and fielding gloves are made, while enjoying live music from Parish County Line, playing tailgate games, and getting a taste for Baton Rouge from its top food trucks. The Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30p and will feature a Home Run Derby, Fastest Man Competition and Coaches’ Fungo Challenge, before concluding with a fireworks show. Both events are open to the public, free to attend, and fun for the entire family. The after party will be at Walk-On’s, across from Alex Box Stadium, from 8:30p-12:00a with live music from The Blenderz.

Tournament play will commence Sunday, and continue through Wednesday, with the semi-finals and championship games played on Wednesday at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Southeastern Louisiana University, Catholic High School, Live Oak High School, and Broussard Sports Complex. The five championship games will be live streamed on VSN. All games are open to the public and free to attend.

Pool Play Schedule

Achord continues, “With the help of Visit Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and LSU, we are confident we can provide an experience like no other. Their generosity, hard work and insight helps us share the unique culture of our of home state.”

“The Visit Baton Rouge staff is very excited to welcome back athletes, their families and friends to the Marucci World Series that’s being held once again in Baton Rouge,” said Paul Arrigo, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city again with open arms, and this is the perfect event for the whole family to get out and enjoy. We’re thrilled and so proud to be a part of the tournament. We look forward to hosting more sporting events in the future!”

The Marucci World Series athletes will compete on the best fields in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. College stadiums hosting games include Alex Box Stadium, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University, BRCC/Goldsby Field, and Delgado/Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. High school venues include Belle Chase High School, Broussard Sports Complex, Brusly High School, Catholic High School, Catholic High School-Pointe Coupee, Central High School, Doyle High School, Family Christian Academy, Franklinton High School, French Settlement High School, Lafayette Christian Academy, Live Oak High School, Mandeville High School, Northlake Christian School, Port Allen High School, Runnels School, Springfield High School, St. Michael’s High School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Traction Sportsplex, University High School, Val Riess Complex, West Feliciana Sports Park and Zachary Youth Park.

Over 50 schools will be attending the tournament to scout the outstanding talent on display. Some of the schools in attendance will be Baylor, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, LSU, McNeese State, Mississippi State, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Ole Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNO, and junior colleges Baton Rouge CC, Delgado CC, LSU-Eunice, Nunez CC, Delgado CC, and Meridian CC.

2021 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations

Marucci Athletics (Peoria, Arizona)

Arkansas Patriots (Springdale, Arkansas)

California Baseball Academy (Temecula, Calif.)

CBC Marucci Blackhawks (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Dallas Tigers (Dallas, Texas)

East Coast Baseball (Columbus, Mississippi)

Georgia Bombers (Johns Creek, Georgia)

Illinois Travel Baseball Club (Mount Prospect, Illinois)

Indiana Prospects (Muncie, Indiana)

Knights Knation Baseball (Mandeville, Louisiana)

Marucci Elite Texas (Houston, Texas)

Marucci Midwest (Springfield, MO)

Natural Baseball Academy (Olathe, Kansas)

Richmond County Baseball Club (Staten Island, New York)

Scorpions Baseball (Orlando, Florida)

Showcase Baseball Academy (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Tri State Arsenal (Mount Laurel, New Jersey)

For more information on the 2021 Marucci World Series, including game times and field locations, please visit maruccisports.com/mws and follow @Maruccisports on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter.

About Marucci

Founded in 2009, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and softball equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, apparel and accessories, batting and fielding gloves, and bags and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players.

Contact Information:

Marucci Sports

Hannah Jobe

225.407.0873

Contact via Email

https://maruccisports.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/841140

Press Release Distributed by PR.com