Real Estate Duo Presents Redwood City's Newest Townhomes

Redwood City, CA July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Harrison Avenue Townhomes, a new multi-family, modern development offering premium touches and finishes, announced today its introduction into the housing market. This opens opportunities for the community to take advantage of bespoke living in the heart of Redwood City. Real Estate Duo, Joyce & Tatum, are thrilled to be representing this stunning new townhome community.

Tatum Clarke, Partner at Dwell Realtors, who recently joined forces with Sereno Group, says, “Redwood City is a wonderful place to live, work, and play. Whatever you need, I bet it’s in Redwood City.” With bustling shopping and dining scenes, fitness studios, farmer’s markets, wineries, outdoor concerts, and cultural events, there’s something for everyone, just moments from this exciting new development.

Accompanying Clarke is her Business Partner, Joyce Romeo; the two make up the Joyce and Tatum Real Estate Team. As long-time Bay area residents, Joyce and Tatum represent Harrison Avenue Townhomes for Forrest Mozart, a skilled second-generation builder. They are ranked the #1 Real Estate Team for San Carlos and Redwood City for the past two years and running. Together they bring over 20 years of experience and expertise in marketing, PR, sales, strategy and negotiation.

According to Nexgen Builders, a firm specializing in multi-family townhome developments on the peninsula, the 17-unit townhome development offers:

Six different floor plans

Three and Four Bedroom Units

Three Interior Design Styles (Modern Monochrome, Sparkling Farmhouse & Natural Contrast)

Premium Italian Bertazzoni Appliances

Harrison Avenue Townhomes are uniquely situated on the corner of Harrison Ave and Cleveland Street, just behind the Whole Foods on El Camino. Situated halfway between San Francisco and San Jose, residents will have easy access to the mountains or the coast. To learn more or schedule a showing, visit joyceandtatum.com or call Joyce & Tatum at 650-714-5852.



