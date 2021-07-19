African entrepreneur Seun Mafa set to launch a $60 million Telehealth platform in the USA that will cater to users with little or no healthcare coverage.

Washington, DC July 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- African born entrepreneur and startup founder Seun Mafa hopes to deliver the first of its kind Telehealth platform to users around the world.

Speaking this week at a press conference to relay some of the plans the company “Ignite Consults” has for their Telehealth platform, Seun Mafa disclosed that this came out of the passion to provide quality healthcare services to users from all walks of life who might not be able to afford a world class healthcare services. The platform “IG9” will afford such people the privileges to interact with their physician and healthcare providers in real-time, while having one of the best telemedicine experiences that is world-class and affordable.

The company Ignite Consults (a subsidiary of ZULUC Inc.) will be partnering with some other leading telehealth providers with over 170,000 certified healthcare practitioners from the USA in helping to supply these services to their subscribers. Ignite Consults has worked with State and Federal government in providing IT healthcare services at different spheres. Ignite Consults was founded in 2018 with offices in Washington DC, Laurel Maryland, and Aubrey Texas.

Seun Mafa is the Principal at Ignite Consults and the co-founder at ZULUC Inc. He has vast experience in Healthcare IT management with over ten (10) years of experience. He has worked as a senior consultant with the Department of Defense - DoD, Department of Veteran's Affair - VA and Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services – CMS. He mentor hundreds of young innovative entrepreneurs from Africa, the United State of America, and other parts of the world. He speaks at conferences / seminars around the world and has been featured on several local/ international media platforms including CNBC and BBC.

The new platform is called IG9 and is set to be launched later in 2022.

