The struggle to connect with others has been all too familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Days of Empty Travel," published by Lyrico Press is structured as 35 poetic entries into a weekly journal inspired by sparks of awakenings from news, remote interactions, soothing words of loved ones and remnants of engagement with like-minded thinkers.

Irvine, CA July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Using a combination of poems written about trauma previous to 2020, as well as poems written during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, poet Novac offers a series of relatable literary journal entries that plumb the emotional depths of isolation. As the world emerges on the other side of this isolation, readers are given the opportunity to walk forward with the tools to emotional understanding explored in this volume.

“A great tradition of plague and confinement literature! From Mandelstam to Solzhenitsyn to Brodsky and from Boccaccio's Decameron to Defoe's The Plague Year to Camus' The Plague!”

- Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FRCPC, DFAPA, FCPA

Lyrico Press will release "Days of Empty Travel" on Amazon on July 19, 2021.

About the Author:

Andrei Novac has been a poet for over 30 years. This is his fourth poetry volume. A practicing psychiatrist and psychotherapist, he has been inspired by life stories, historical events, and human struggle in pursuing poetry as creative writing and a form of psychic healing. Andrei has been influenced by tales from his childhood in Romania, European romanticism, modern theatre, and the avant garde. Andrei is a professor in the department of Psychiatry at the University of California, Irvine, and an Associate at the New Center for Psychoanalysis in Los Angeles. He lives with his family in Irvine, California.

