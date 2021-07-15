Salvador Ordorica, CEO of The Spanish Group LLC Accepted Into the Young Entrepreneur Council

The CEO of The Spanish Group continues to be recognized as one of the most successful up and coming entrepreneurs in America, most recently being recognized by the invitation-only Young Entrepreneur Council.

Irvine, CA July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Salvador Ordorica, the CEO and founder of The Spanish Group, has been accepted into the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger. Under his leadership, The Spanish Group has grown into a first-class certified translation service that serves the modern needs of global trade, law, and immigration and has become an integral part to the international operations of multiple Fortune 500 companies and the requirements of thousands of immigrants worldwide.

Salvador was hand-selected to join YEC due to his remarkable accomplishments in the translation industry and his continued success as one of the top young entrepreneurs in the country. As a member of YEC, Salvador will have access to exclusive benefits, including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

"I am both honored and excited to have been accepted into the YEC. This recognition will help myself and The Spanish Group further take on a leadership role in the translation industry. This is important as we move translation services towards becoming a more amicable option for underserved communities around the world." - Salvador Ordorica

This achievement is even more noteworthy for the time and industry in which it has occurred. With global immigration at a near standstill due to the ongoing pandemic and automated services from companies like Google and Microsoft moving into the translation space, this is an industry where many companies have begun to struggle. Salvador, however, remained determined and clear-sighted and was able to pivot his offerings in a way that both served the community and continued the growth of his company.

By focusing on underserved communities, and highly complex industries such as healthcare and manufacturing, Salvador demonstrated that The Spanish Group services are not only viable but more necessary than ever in a globalizing world. The Spanish Group has also focused on quickly translating communications related to COVID-19, offering critical services for medical facilities and small businesses, and providing translations for the instructions on the COVID-19 test kits being distributed on a national scale.

Scott Gerber, the founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Salvador Ordorica to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The Spanish Group LLC is a first-class certified translation service that reliably serves the modern needs of global trade, law, and immigration. The Spanish Group's name is synonymous with user-friendly, affordable language services for individuals, organizations, and multinational corporations.

The Spanish Group started with a single employee and grew into an incredible story of vision and success. In 2021, multiple government agencies and firms across numerous sectors rely on The Spanish Group to conduct their day-to-day operations. The company has become indispensable to immigrant communities worldwide and takes great effort to work with people in their native languages. Today, The Spanish Group helps facilitate thousands of successful Immigration applications each year.

Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) is an invitation-only, fee-based organization comprised of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, 45 and younger. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year, and have created tens of thousands of jobs.

