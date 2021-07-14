Power Wellness Rebrands National Medical Fitness Programming Supporting Population Health

Lombard, IL July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MyFitRx™ (formerly Next Steps Fitness Programs™) is a proprietary medically integrated exercise program with 10 pathways designed to assist individuals living with a chronic disease, managing medical conditions or who need additional support. Individuals are referred by a healthcare provider and participate in MyFitRx™ at Power Wellness managed centers. Program goals include improving the amount and quality of physical activity completed under the supervision of degreed and certified fitness specialists.

The program’s name and logo change are a result of more than a year of market research, stakeholder discussions and focus groups with physicians, fitness professionals and marketing associates. Participants agreed that MyFitRx™ both clearly defines the program and highlights its personalized approach to medically integrated fitness: “MyFitRx™ programming bridges the gap between our center and the physicians, with a name communicating a personal touch…participants are starting their own journeys, whether it’s recovering from a medical event or starting on a path towards a healthier lifestyle,” noted Blake Hamill, Senior Director at the Piedmont Wellness Center in Fayetteville GA.

MyFitRx™ will build on the success of Next Steps Fitness Programs™, as evidenced by their recently released peer-reviewed study: “Medically Integrated Fitness Program Review to Improve Health and Functional Outcomes.” Medically integrated fitness participants obtained marked decreases in risk factors associated with chronic conditions, including BMI, body fat, and blood pressure, coupled with improvements in self-reported composite scores.

To learn how MyFitRx™ can improve medical integration at your fitness center, contact Paul Prather, Vice President Client Development at 630.570.2600 or pprather@powerwellness.com.

About Power Wellness Management, LLC

Power Wellness Management, LLC (Power Wellness) is the nation’s largest institutional fitness management company and a HIPAA compliant integrated wellness provider. Founded in 1996, Power Wellness has managed over 50 facilities for municipalities, healthcare systems, nonprofits colleges and universities. As of March 2020, Power Wellness was serving over 120,000 members with over 3,000 team members nationwide. With three strategic service lines – consulting, management, and medical integration, Power Wellness has the value-added resources to “improve life.” To learn more about Power Wellness, visit www.powerwellness.com, follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/power-wellness/mycompany/ or “like” us at https://www.facebook.com/PowerWellness2018/.

