First time offered: Live learning event designed for recent nursing graduates preparing to take NCLEX or test-takers that have not yet passed NCLEX. Participants will learn to maximize study efforts and focus NCLEX preparation in order to pass the NCLEX exam. Live session will occur on July 20 at 6 PM EST, and registered participants will have access to digital book and recorded materials after event has ended.

Bloomington, MN July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now taking registrations for an interactive session on July 20 at 6 PM EST with a leading NCLEX study expert that has a 100% pass rate, Damion Jenkins, MSN, RN, of TheNurseSpeak.com, has helped clients pass NCLEX for over 11 years.

Each participant of this live learning event will receive a digital book, written by Damion Jenkins, MSN, RN, that will help:

1. Identify the nursing concepts used in each question.

2. Eliminate incorrect choices.

3. Apply critical thinking skills to arrive at the correct answer.

4. Test your understanding with example questions and correct answers.

Plus so much more.

This session was prepared with the goal of taking stress out of preparing for NCLEX. By focusing study efforts on maximizing time, the participants will learn how not to waste their valuable study time. Add this session to your calendar.

Limited Seats Available. Sign Up Today.

By participating in the live event, participants will be able to ask the Expert questions.

Participants do not have to attend this event to purchase the digital book and receive the recording of the learning event. Register and pay $1.99 and you will still have exclusive access to the recorded event and digital book after the event is over.

Register at https://www.facebook.com/events/232330648703584.

Contact Information:

allnurses.com, Inc.

Julie Bollinger

612-816-8773

Contact via Email

https://allnurses.com

For more information please email admin@allnurses.com or see https://allnurses.com/give-facebook-live-event-try-t735726/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/840311

Press Release Distributed by PR.com