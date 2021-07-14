Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Award for Excellence in Healthcare Advertising

Agency earns accolade from the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards competition.

Pittsburgh, PA July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, received national recognition for creative excellence from the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, one of the nation’s largest and most respected healthcare industry marketing competitions. As the Healthcare Advertising Awards are considered a leading benchmark of agency performance in medical advertising, Beyond Spots & Dots has demonstrated its ability to break through the noise in a memorable and effective way.

The agency won an award in the “Electronic Advertising” category for its behavioral change campaign on behalf of a client in the public health sector. From search and display advertisements to social media marketing and video production, Beyond Spots & Dots continues to create, implement, and optimize industry-leading advertisements for clients.

“The public health industry has a critical platform right now, and our team rose to the occasion to design timely, impactful, creative messaging for our client in the healthcare industry,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “We are proud that this award showcases our ability to help leading healthcare and government clients drive tangible social impact.”

The 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards received more than 4,400 entries, making the contest the largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the ten largest advertising awards programs overall. A national panel of judges reviewed and scored all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

