Metro Safety Partners with Pathfinder Youth Center Society to Provide Safety Training to 150 Young Adults in BC

The First Aid and Workplace Safety Training company aims to provide life and employment skills to Canadian youth through its community building programs.

Coquitlam, Canada July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Metro Safety First Aid Training School is empowering the community by providing safety training to over 150 young adults in Canada. This was done in partnership with non-profit organization Pathfinder Youth Center Society to provide life and employment skills to Canadian youth.

Metro Safety isn’t new to community empowerment programs. Last year, the company helped over 75 young adults receive first aid training to empower them in cases of medical emergencies. The larger aim of the program was to help improve emergency care in Canada so that training recipients could save maximum number of lives.

Regarding their recent initiative for the community, a representative from Metro Safety First Aid Training School made the following comment: “We need to empower more and more young adults to take charge of their lives. The best way to do this is to train them in life and safety skills that will not only protect their own lives but also the lives of others around them. It will help them get access to better jobs, and once they have secured those jobs, it’ll help them stay safe in their jobs.”

Metro Safety is a training school providing first aid and health & safety training to individuals and employees. they aim to empower individuals to take control of medical uncertainties, and to help them stay safe in challenging work environments.

In the future, Metro Safety Training plans on expanding its range of services that are catered to specific industries. This will help firms receive further customized training relevant to their specific industries. It will also help boost their confidence in availing these services and provide them with a personalized experience.

The training school also plans on embarking on more community-based initiatives that will help empower individuals from different walks of life, with an end goal of promoting health and safety across Canada.

About the Company

Metro Safety is a first aid and health & safety training school catering to both individuals and workplaces. With their training programs, they have helped save countless lives and assisted companies in significantly reducing their costs arising from workplace accidents and medical expenditures.

