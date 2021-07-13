NOTICENINJA Announces Newly Formed Corporate and Advisory Board

"We thoughtfully curated this board to include industry leaders whose collective experience ensures NOTICENINJA has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the dynamic and complex notice management solutions market," said founder Richard Pinkerman.

San Clemente, CA July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, Inc., a Delaware corporation, announces its newly formed strategic committee of trusted Advisors, Corporate Board and Corporate Counsel. This Advisory Board includes distinguished members of the Payroll, Tax and Technology space and industry leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of NOTICENINJA, working closely with the management team.

The new board is chaired by Richard Pinkerman, CEO and Founder of Notice Ninja Inc., with Co-Founder and COO Amanda Reineke as Secretary. New Members of the Board of Directors and Advisory Board include:

Corporate Board Member

Rebecca Harshberger, VP & Practice Lead, Payroll, Entertainment Partners | Corporate Board Member Notice Ninja, Inc. – Becky is nationally recognized in state and federal payroll and employment taxation, providing tax guidance for motion picture and television productions around the world. During her tenure (2003 to present), she has led implementation, reorganization and acquisition teams ensuring successful transformations in addition to managing employing tax, information reporting, and implementing state and federal legislative changes. Becky is a mentor, trusted advisor, and inspiring peer to those she works with and is considered a go to person for clients, executives, employees, and vendors.

Advisory Board Members

Dr. Martin Armstrong, VP Shared Payroll Services, Charter Communications - Martin has written over 45 articles and has extensive training in performance metrics, process improvement methodologies, change management, strategic tax planning, and mergers and acquisitions. He has been a Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) since 1990.

George Kenney, Founder, and Managing Director, Shepard Ventures - George has a strong technical background combined with extensive Wall Street and financial industry experience. As a catalyst for change, he has invented many technical and financial products. George founded 5 companies, 4 of which were successful. He has raised over 50 funding's for a broad range of technology and financial companies and advises on risk mitigation while assisting founders with understanding the mind of an investor.

Robert Kramarz, Founder, Intelliversity - Robert is a non-profit founder, serial entrepreneur, fractional CFO, investment advisor, angel investor, and venture capitalist with a particular interest in organization development. Robert often takes on the role of Fractional CFO for innovative companies such as Notice Ninja, Inc.

Scott Schaprio, EX4 Payroll Consultants, Retired KPMG Partner - Scott Schapiro, EX4 Payroll Tax Consultants, LLC, Retired KPMG Principal – Scott retired from KPMG in 2020 after 25 years in the payroll tax space, including the last 12 years as the leader of their national employment tax practice. Scott now services as an advisor to clients on all federal, state, and local employment tax and payroll-based matters.

Jack Nolan, VP Business Development, CIC Plus - Jack has built many lasting and trusted partnerships with employers and leading industry providers in his 20+ years with CIC Plus, a leader in employer compliance. Jack is well known throughout the industry for his counsel on the latest industry development and is a frequent speaker at industry events.

Adrian Anderson, Retired KPMG Partner - Adrian recently retired from KPMG after 30 years in leadership developing business services, advising clients, and incubating ideas into business technology solutions. Adrian established and led KPMG’s Global Services Technology practice for 22years as the technology Partner-in-Charge.

Mydung Tran, CFO, ProducePay - Mydung is a seasoned CFO with +20 years of global executive experience leading teams across accounting, finance, corporate strategy, business and corporate development, investor relations, human resources (HR), legal, compliance, and operations primarily in the technology sector.

Melanie Haubner, Finance Director, Danone North America - Melanie’s experiences include brand finance, sales finance, manufacturing finance, and FP&A. She is accomplished in business analytics, process improvements, and helping cross-functional leaders succeed.

Corporate Counsel

Bart Greenberg, Partner, Pivotal Law Firm – Bart is the founder of Pivotal Law Firm, Inc. Bart practices general corporate law with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings. Bart's practice also extends to the cost-effective representation of emerging and start-up companies, primarily in the technology sector.

Young Tang, Patent Attorney, OneLLP - Young specializes in intellectual property, particularly patent prosecution, due diligence, and IP monetization. Young has a broad range of experience in the field, from helping start-up companies build burgeoning IP portfolios, to counseling established companies on how best to manage and monetize their large IP portfolios.

Jerry Morey, Certified Public Accountant, CPA Morey and Associates – Jerry is the founder of CPA Morey and Associates. He has been a licensed CPA for over 20 years. He has earned the special designation of being a Certified Tax Coach (CTC) and he is licensed to practice before the Internal Revenue Service. He is an expert in tax planning strategies and had the ability to identify tax credits, deductions, and loopholes that the average CPA, accountant, or Enrolled Agent does not know how to find.

NOTICENINJA, CRM For Notice Compliance is a modern full-featured, scalable solution for tax and compliance notice management on a global scale. “We thoughtfully curated this board to include industry leaders whose collective experience ensures NOTICENINJA has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the dynamic and complex notice management solutions market,” said Founder Rick Pinkerman.

About NOTICENINJA:

NOTICENINJA is set to disrupt the $6.7B Notice Compliance market space. An innovative first to market solution for tax, finance, and compliance departments on a global scale, NOTICENINJA is revolutionizing notice management, administration, and compliance.

